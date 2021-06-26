Kerala govt. hands over ₹50 lakh to Naxal leader’s kin

KALPETTA

The amount will be utilised to set up memorial for A. Varghese, say family members

The Kerala government handed over a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the siblings of Naxalite leader A. Varghese, who was shot dead by the police in Thirunelli forest in Wayanad district in 1970.

The State Cabinet on February 24 had approved the recommendation of the Secretary-level committee to compensate the family.

The amount was recently deposited in the bank accounts of Varghese’s brothers A. Thomas and A. Joseph and sisters Mariyam and Annamma.

“We came to know about the cash transaction only a few days ago after the bank authorities informed us,” A. Varghese, a lawyer and son of Varghese’s brother, told The Hindu.

“Had the government announced the transaction through the media, it would have been useful, especially at a time when fake encounter deaths and human rights violations are so common,” Mr. Varghese, who was in the forefront of the prolonged legal battle, said.

The family is planning to set up a befitting memorial for the slain leader on 70 cents at Vellamunda in Wayanad district utilising the compensation amount.

For the record, the family had moved the High Court of Kerala after it came to light that Varghese was killed by the police in a fake encounter. The court had then directed the family to submit a memorandum to the government seeking compensation.

The killing of Varghese became sensational after P. Ramachandran Nair, a former constable, confessed that it was he who had shot him dead on the instructions of then Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Lakshmana.