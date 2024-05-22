Kerala govt. forms technical panel to study efficient river water utilisation

Observing that Kerala is yet to tap the full potential of its west and east-flowing rivers, the State government has formed a technical committee to draft long-term recommendations on efficient use of river water resources for irrigation, flood control, and drought mitigation.

Constituted on the recommendations of the State Planning Board, the panel has E.J. James, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Karunya University, and former Executive Director, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), as its chair.

The panel’s terms of reference include the preparation of a list of vital river water-related interventions for agriculture and flood control, drafting of a proposal for efficient utilisation of 30 TMC of Cauvery river water by 2030, and conservation of water in the seaward-flowing rivers for use in the summer.

The panel is also tasked with estimating the financial resources needed for these interventions.

The government decision comes just weeks after Kerala managed to limp out of a harsh summer which left the agriculture sector facing direct and indirect losses of ₹500 crore, as per an Agriculture department estimation.

“Although Kerala has an extensive network of rivers, lakes and ponds, the abundance of rivers has not helped to address the water scarcity during the summer. At the same time, during extreme weather events related to rainfall, these rivers cause floods in various districts leading to loss of lives and property,” the Planning and Economic Affairs department said in a May 17 order.

The committee members are K.P. Sudheer, Member Secretary, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), the head of the Agriculture Division at the Planning Board, the Alappuzha District Collector, the board member handling water resources and agriculture, the Chief Engineer (Irrigation), C.T. Dhanya, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Delhi, and the present CWRDM Executive Director.

Kerala has 44 rivers; 41 flowing west to drain into the Arabian Sea and three flowing east. The reality is that much of this water goes unutilised and flows out to sea. Further, only 25% of the total area under farming is irrigated.

Planning Board Vice-Chairman V.K. Ramachandran told The Hindu that the panel was expected to provide a “total vision” of what was required for the long term. Helping the State achieve goals set out in the 14th Five Year Plan (2022-2027) concerning water resources was part of its objectives.

“We are looking at the entire potential over a longer period, a full accounting for water in the State,” Dr. Ramachandran said.

Among the aims were the augmentation of the net area under irrigation and averting summertime water scarcity. “We also want to find out how much it will cost to make Kerala water secure in all aspects of water supply and irrigation,” he added.

Kerala’s 14th Five Year Plan envisions support to commissioning delayed major and medium irrigation projects and encouraging minor irrigation.

The “steep, short and monsoon-fed rivers” of Kerala present several problems related to hydrology and river mechanics, a working group report on river basin planning prepared by the Planning Board’s Agriculture Division for the 14th plan had noted.

“Changing global climate, transboundary issues and fragility of the short, steep and monsoon-fed rivers add to the complexity, and also equitable sharing of water,” it said.