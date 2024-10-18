Kerala govt. forms task force to check illegal recruitment, visa fraud

The Kerala government, as part of measures to prevent illegal recruitment and visa fraud in foreign travel, constituted a task force on Friday to address complaints related to such activities.

The task force was formed as per a suggestion by Secretary of the Department of Expatriate Affairs K. Vasuki as part of NoRKA’s Operation Shubhayatra, according to an official release here.

The Chief Executive Officer of NoRKA Roots, officers from the Protector of Emigrants in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, and the Superintendent of Police from the NRI Cell are part of the task force, the release said.

NoRKA Roots is a public sector undertaking under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs.

Numerous complaints have received regarding both authorised and unauthorised recruiters who collect money under the pretext of offering jobs abroad. The task force will review the progress of investigations into such complaints during monthly meetings, the release said.

Additionally, based on recommendations submitted by the NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, a request will be made to the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate and strict measures to prevent recruitment fraud effectively, it said.

Instructions have also been issued to the State Police Chief and the Superintendent of Police in the NRI Cell to strengthen the NRI Cell and establish a dedicated cyber cell exclusively for it, the release said.

Legislation

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to the Law department to explore the possibility of enacting a piece of legislation or a legal framework to regulate recruitment agencies involved in student migration.

The Planning and Economic Affairs department has been directed to collaborate with banks and financial institutions to explore whether it is possible for banks to notify authorities about unusual or suspicious transactions related to recruitment fees, and to submit a report on their findings, the release added.

