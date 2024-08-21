Kerala govt. firm on minimum marks in written tests from Class 8

The Kerala government seems to be determined to go ahead with the decision to have mandatory minimum marks in written tests to pass exams in Class 8 to Class 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was indicated in an article written by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, which appeared in Malayalam newspapers, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] mouthpiece Deshabhimani, in recent days.

He claims in the article, titled Gunamenma Vidyabhyasam Urappakatte (Ensuring quality education), that the minimum mark criterion “will not dash the hopes of students”, but instead ensure a bright future for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academic atmosphere

The government took such a decision after “readying an academic atmosphere” conducive for students from all sections of society to “learn and grow”, he says.

The Minister’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the resistance put forth by pro-Left academics in the State against the decision.

Those aligned with the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad have already started a campaign to form public opinion against the government’s move. They claim that the mandatory minimum marks will adversely impact students from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysing official data, they claim that a large percentage of those who scored lower grades in SSLC exams in recent years were from these sections.

Mr. Sivankutty also points out that it was wrong to run a campaign saying the minimum mark guideline will only lead to a large number of students failing in exams.

Resource groups

Resource groups in each school should meet after every examination and help students who need support to raise their academic standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister promises that steps will be taken to ensure that this process is carried out in Classes 8 and 9. Similar activities will be conducted for students from Classes 1 to 7 too. “Our children are living in a competitive world. The effort will be to set in motion a process through which they are equipped to imbibe skills,” Mr. Sivankutty says.

The Minister also says that the methodology of evaluation will be changed as well. Timely modifications will be implemented in the continuing evaluation process. Examination methods will be reformed.

Along with this, exams will be made student-friendly using advanced technology such as artificial intelligence. Open book exam and online exams will be introduced on an experimental basis. Teachers will be trained to strengthen decentralised setting of question papers, he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.