Kerala govt. fails to compensate farmers who suffered crop loss in Kuttanad, says Kodikunnil Suresh

‘Govt. ill-prepared to deal with monsoon rain’

‘Govt. ill-prepared to deal with monsoon rain’

The Kerala government has failed to compensate farmers who suffered crop loss due to excess summer rain in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Suresh urged the government to also provide compensation to farmers without crop insurance. He said the government was ill-prepared to deal with monsoon rain.

Mr. Suresh said the "victims" of the K-Rail project would campaign against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Thrikkakara Assembly byelection.

He alleged that the firm reconstructing the Alappuzha-Changanassery road had encroached upon the AC canal.