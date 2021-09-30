Kerala govt. extends deadline for vehicle documents to October 31

KOCHI

30 September 2021 22:01 IST

With vehicle owners thronging Regional Transport Offices across the State to adhere to the revised deadline of September 30 to renew their driving licence, fitness certificate, permit and to re-register their vehicles, the State government has extended the deadline by a month to October 31.

This follows a request made by the Transport Department to extend the deadline by two months to November 30. “We are awaiting an official notification in this regard, even as we hope the deadline will further be extended by two months. But all vehicles must have an updated pollution certificate and insurance documents during the extended period,” said official sources.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued half a dozen advisories in this regard beginning from March 30, 2020 to State and Union Territories, considering the lockdown and other pandemic-induced curbs that affected the normal functioning of offices.

