Kerala govt expedites steps to rescue two Malappuram youths held hostage by criminal gang in Thailand

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan says Kerala government has contacted Union Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Thailand to secure the release of the youths

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Kerala Assembly on June 26 that the State government has expedited steps to secure the release of two Keralites held hostage by an armed gang in Thailand. 

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator Manjalamkuzhi Ali spotlighted the plight of Suhaib and Safeer, natives of Vallikappatta in Malappuram district. After a recruitment agent alerted them of an employment possibility in an international call centre, the duo flew to Thailand from Dubai and sat through an online interview. Their prospective employers offered them free flight tickets to Thailand. 

The youths reached Thailand on May 22. On reaching their workplace, they learned that they were under the control of an armed gang, which coerced them to commit online financial fraud, including hacking of bank accounts.

One of them surreptitiously conveyed their plight to a relative via mobile phone. They also said several other youths from India, including Kerala, shared their predicament. The armed gangs ensured that the hostages remained cut off from the world outside. 

Mr. Vijayan said the State government contacted the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Thailand to rescue the youths. He said the government had tasked the State police chief to crack down on groups that target IT-skilled youth by promising them lucrative jobs, especially data entry, in foreign countries. 

