GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. examining KWA request for financial support to continue free water supply to BPL families: Minister

Roshy Augustine says a little over 4.66 lakh BPL families were given new connections under Centrally-aided JJM and the number of beneficiaries for free supply has increased since 2023

Updated - October 09, 2024 02:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation)

The Kerala government is examining a request by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for the release of ₹123.88 crore as non-plan grant for continuing the free supply of water to below poverty line (BPL) families, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine informed the State legislative Assembly on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The KWA had sought “urgent” State government support for continuing the free supply to BPL families with a monthly consumption of up to 15,000 litres, citing its weak financial position and the surge in applications triggered by the roll-out of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in rural Kerala.

Sporting DMK colours, LDF legislator P.V. Anvar becomes cynosure of all eyes in Kerala Assembly

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Augustine said a little over 4.66 lakh BPL families were given new connections under the Centrally-aided JJM. The number of beneficiaries for the free supply had increased since 2023, and over 10 lakh applications were filed for availing the concession in 2024.

The KWA had incurred an expenditure of ₹138.21 crore on the supply of water free of charge to BPL category beneficiaries up to June 2024, Mr. Augustine said. To a related question, he added that the government is continuing the free supply.

The KWA had drawn the Water Resources department’s attention to the matter in November 2023, and July and September 2024. In a September 3 letter to the Principal Secretary (Water Resources), the KWA noted that more than 10 lakh people have applied for the BPL concession in 2024. To meet this demand, KWA would need to spend ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore on a monthly basis.

Published - October 09, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.