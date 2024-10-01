Kerala govt. entrepreneurship project crosses milestone of 3 lakh ventures

The ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative of the Industries department has achieved a milestone of 3 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) being launched in Kerala under the scheme in 2.5 years.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in a post on social media platform ‘X’ that Kerala has crossed the milestone by creating 6,38,322 jobs and attracting investments worth ₹19,446.26 crore. He said that out of the 3 lakh ventures, as many as 93,000 are by women entrepreneurs.

“With initiatives like Mission 1,000 and MSME insurance, we’re ensuring robust growth and global standards for our enterprises,” he said.

The Industries department launched the ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative on March 30, 2022. Until Tuesday, a total of 3,00,227 enterprises have been launched. A total of 1,153 trained professionals have been appointed in panchayats across the State and 1,034 helpdesks set up to provide support for aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their ventures.

Loan of up to ₹10 lakh is being provided at 4% interest rate for the entrepreneurs to start their businesses. Earlier this year, the department selected 149 MSMEs as part of the ‘Mission 1,000’ project to scale up promising MSMEs and transform them into enterprises with ₹100-crore turnover. The department launched Mission 1,000 in April 2023 as a continuation of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign. The government will extend various support schemes to the chosen companies to scale them up to the next level.

