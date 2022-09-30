Kerala govt. employees’ surrender of earned leave deferred till December 31

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 30, 2022 17:31 IST

The Kerala government has again put on hold the periodical surrender and encashment of earned leave by government employees till December 31 this year. The decision to extend the freeze is ''in continuation of imposing strict measures on the economy to tide over the financial constraints,'' the Finance department said on Friday. In November 2020, the government had issued orders freezing the surrender of earned leave till May 31, 2021 citing financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was later extended till June 30 and later, till September 30.

