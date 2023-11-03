ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Govt departments covering up corruption by Chief Minister and family, alleges Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

November 03, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Congress leader says Kerala Government is unwilling to share information he sought as a legislator, which according to him, violated his rights as a member of Legislative Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various departments of the Kerala Government were out in an attempt to cover up the “corruption cases related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members,” alleged Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on November 3, 2023, the Congress leader said the Kerala Government was unwilling to share the information he had sought as a legislator, which according to him, violated his rights as a member of the Legislative Assembly. Information was also denied on applications filed under the Right to Information Act. Authorities were refusing to share information to prevent the allegations of payment to the Chief Minister’s daughter T. Veena from reaching from her father’s doorsteps, he alleged.

The information on the repayment Kerala State Rubber Co-operative Ltd (Rubco) has to make to the State Government was also being denied. The cooperative body was supposed to repay ₹87.6 crore to the government against the ₹238 crore given in 2019 on the condition that it shall annually repay ₹21 crore each. However, the government was unwilling to share the information on repayment made by Rubco, he said.

He alleged that the government was “funding” the corruption carried out by the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan also alleged that the State Government was unwilling to order a Vigilance probe into the allegations raised by him though it had booked cases against him.

