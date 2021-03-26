Kerala

Kerala govt decides to recommend judicial probe against central agencies

The Kerala governmenton Friday decided to recommend a judicial enquiry against central probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, which are investigating the gold and dollar smuggling cases.

The decision in this regard was taken at aspecial cabinet meeting here.

"The state cabinet has decided to recommend a judicialprobe against the central agencies for derailing the probe in the gold and dollar smuggling matters. Since there is a model code of conduct in force, the commission will be appointed only after seeking permission from the Election Commission," a senior government source told PTI.

