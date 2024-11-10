 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. considering action against IAS officer for creating religion-based WhatsApp group

K. Gopalakrishnan, Director of Industries and Commerce, claimed that his phone was hacked. However, the police could not find any evidence of hacking

Published - November 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is considering disciplinary action against K. Gopalakrishnan, Director of Industries and Commerce, over allegations of creating a WhatsApp group based on religion. According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has forwarded State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb’s report to the Chief Minister.

“The process regarding this has been set in motion. No decision has been taken yet,” said the source. After allegations of Mr. Gopalakrishnan creating a WhatsApp group on religious grounds on October 31 and deleting it soon after were raised, he had claimed that his phone was hacked. However, the Thiruvananthapuram City police, which carried out an inquiry, found no evidence of hacking after a forensic examination. Mr. Gopalakrishnan had admitted to the police that he had formatted the phone. This made it impossible for the police to detect any signs of cyber attack in the device or gather any other related information.

The police had launched the investigation following a complaint by the IAS officer alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group. Mr. Gopalakrishnan had lodged a complaint and dismantled the group, stating that he had not added any officers.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.