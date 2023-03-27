ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt., Chief Minister following the same fascist path as Modi: Satheesan

March 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are following the same fascist path as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scared of dissenting voices and open questions, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Why should the Kerala Police be so intolerant of the protests against Mr. Modi and the Sangh Parivar? The police excesses on United Democratic Front (UDF) activists, protesting against the anti-democratic stance of the Modi government and the BJP, is with the concurrence of the State government, Mr. Satheesan said.

Activists beaten up

The Kannur District Congress Committee had taken out a march to the post office on Monday, followed by dharna, as part of the nation-wide agitation against the Modi government’s vengefulness against Rahul Gandhi. However, the police chose to quell this protest violently by beating up the UDF activists, Mr. Satheesan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary issued statements supporting Rahul Gandhi, they had been adopting a hard stance against any protest against the excesses of the BJP-Sangh Parivar administration.

Double standards

Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Vijayan of trying to curry favour with Mr. Modi and the BJP by quelling the UDF protests against Mr. Modi. He said that the people would recognise the double standards of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had been using the State Police to fulfil Sangh Parivar’s “quotation” and see Mr. Vijayan for what he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US