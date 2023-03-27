Kerala govt., Chief Minister following the same fascist path as Modi: Satheesan

March 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are following the same fascist path as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scared of dissenting voices and open questions, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Why should the Kerala Police be so intolerant of the protests against Mr. Modi and the Sangh Parivar? The police excesses on United Democratic Front (UDF) activists, protesting against the anti-democratic stance of the Modi government and the BJP, is with the concurrence of the State government, Mr. Satheesan said.

Activists beaten up

The Kannur District Congress Committee had taken out a march to the post office on Monday, followed by dharna, as part of the nation-wide agitation against the Modi government’s vengefulness against Rahul Gandhi. However, the police chose to quell this protest violently by beating up the UDF activists, Mr. Satheesan said.

Even though the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary issued statements supporting Rahul Gandhi, they had been adopting a hard stance against any protest against the excesses of the BJP-Sangh Parivar administration.

Double standards

Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Vijayan of trying to curry favour with Mr. Modi and the BJP by quelling the UDF protests against Mr. Modi. He said that the people would recognise the double standards of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had been using the State Police to fulfil Sangh Parivar’s “quotation” and see Mr. Vijayan for what he was.