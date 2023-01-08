Kerala govt. calls for caution as avian flu is confirmed in many districts

January 08, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has directed all districts to be on the alert as reports of avian flu have been confirmed in many districts.

On Saturday, avian flu had been confirmed in Azhoor grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. The district administration had issued orders that all poultry and other pet birds in the affected wards be killed and that all egg, meat, bird fodder, and litter be destroyed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Health department said that the public needed to maintain caution and follow the directives of the authorities so that there were no chances of the avian flu passing on to humans. Usually, human transmission of avian flu does not happen but viral mutation can make this a possibility.

The Health department has increased the surveillance of all fever and respiratory diseases in the affected areas and any person experiencing any lung-related issues should immediately inform the local doctor.

The Health and Animal Husbandry departments are keeping a close watch on the situation and are jointly organising preventive measures. As all birds, and not just poultry, can be affected, people who are involved in the care of farm birds as well as those who keep pet birds need to take special care.

Those handling birds need to wear personal protective equipment and wash hands regularly. Poultry and eggs may be consumed only after being cooked properly.