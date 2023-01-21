ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. bans sale of food parcels without production, expiry details

January 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has issued orders banning the sale of food parcels which does not bear a sticker noting the time of food preparation and the time window within which it should be consumed.

This was one consensus decision taken in the interest of food safety at a meeting of representatives of food business outlets and restaurants called by the Health Minister earlier following a spate of food-borne illness episodes reported across the State.

According to the regulations issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food that can be categorised as ‘high-risk hot foods’ should be consumed within two hours of preparation. When these are delivered to places far away, the temperature should be maintained at 60° Celsius.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cooked food when stored in room temperature for over two hours is likely to deteriorate, which necessitated the new regulation, a statement issued by the Office of the Health Minister here said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US