Kerala govt. bans sale of food parcels without production, expiry details

January 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has issued orders banning the sale of food parcels which does not bear a sticker noting the time of food preparation and the time window within which it should be consumed.

This was one consensus decision taken in the interest of food safety at a meeting of representatives of food business outlets and restaurants called by the Health Minister earlier following a spate of food-borne illness episodes reported across the State.

According to the regulations issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food that can be categorised as ‘high-risk hot foods’ should be consumed within two hours of preparation. When these are delivered to places far away, the temperature should be maintained at 60° Celsius.

Cooked food when stored in room temperature for over two hours is likely to deteriorate, which necessitated the new regulation, a statement issued by the Office of the Health Minister here said.

