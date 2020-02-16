Kerala govt. approves programme to mentor schoolchildren

The State government has approved a programme to mentor students to harmonise their social and emotional skills along with academic competencies.

The programme, Sahitham, was drawn up on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a review meeting of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

“The school-level master plan will be enhanced to a more academic, student-centric and individual one that is to be realised through the Sahitham programme,” Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath said.

Mentor teacher

As part of Sahitham, a mentor teacher will closely observe, study, and record online the academic improvement of each student along with their socio-linguistic skills, social awareness, scientific aptitude, and so on.

In addition, the teacher will plan corrective learning activities by understanding the learning difficulties of students by observing their social background.

Teachers will be provided with psychological training as part of the programme.

KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), which has developed the Sahitham portal, will manage it with the academic support of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). “The Sahitham portal will act as the backbone of the programme and will have facilities for guiding even parents on their children’s capabilities, strengths, and areas where further interventions are required by effectively utilising the scope of artificial intelligence, data analytics and so on,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

The basic details of students available on the Sampoorna school management portal will be made available in the login of mentor teachers in the Sahitham portal.

The mentors need to undertake activities to know the background of students through informal talks, house visits, and close observation. As per the government order, arrangements have to be made by the Director of General Education to implement the pilot programme in classes 1 to 7 of select schools this year and extend it to all schools from the next academic year.