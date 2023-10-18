HamberMenu
Kerala Govt. announces cash awards for Asian Games medallists from State

October 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced cash awards for sportspersons from the State, who won medals in the Asian Games held recently in Hangzhou, China.

The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday, decided to give a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs to gold medal winners; ₹19 lakhs to silver medal winners and ₹12.5 lakhs to bronze medal winners.

Sportspersons from Kerala secured a total of 12 medals for the country, including four gold medals, six silver medals and two bronze medals.

Muhammed Ajmal and Muhammad Anas (4X400 m relay); P.R. Sreejesh (Hockey); and Minnu Mani (Cricket) were the gold medalists. H.S. Prannoy and M.R. Arjun (Badminton), athletes Muhammed Afzal, Muhammed Ajmal, M. Sreeshankar, and Ancy Sojan won silver medals; while Prannoy and Jinson Johnson won bronze medals. This was the best performance ever by Malayali athletes in Asian Games.

The success of Malayali athletes has come as a great source of inspiration for the sports sector in the State. The new Sports Policy being implemented in the State will help in crafting more international athletes for the future and at the same time ensure sports literacy till the grassroots, the meeting noted.

The government’s decision to reward the sportspersons comes following severe criticism from several quarters that it was not doing anything to acknowledge their contributions.

With many sportspersons, including Prannoy and the athlete Eldhos Paul, expressing their desire to leave the State, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had urged the State government to take immediate action to retain athletes by offering them the promised rewards and employment opportunities.

