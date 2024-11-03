Kerala govt. all set to intervene in the Munambam property issue

With the Munambam land issue snowballing into a crisis capable of damaging social amity and leading to communal polarisation, the State government is stepping in to defuse tension and iron out differences.

The State government will convene a high-level meeting to discuss the issue next week. The meeting to be convened by the Chief Minister will be attended by the State Ministers handling the portfolios of Waqf, Law, and Revenue and the representatives of the Kerala Waqf Board. This would be the first formal government intervention in the issue.

Confirming the developments, V. Abdurahiman, State Minister for Waqf, noted in his social media post on Sunday that the government had “initiated deliberations to amicably solve the Munambam issue.”

‘Permanent solution’

“The Munambam dispute is under the active consideration of the State government. The concerns of all sections involved will be addressed. No one will be allowed to cause communal division and take political advantage of the situation. Ours is a modern society led by secular values. Human values and secularism shall continue to guide us. The concerns of Munambam residents will be addressed and a permanent solution arrived at,” he said.

Incidentally, various stakeholders such as some sections of the Church and Muslim organisations, including the Indian Union Muslim League, had demanded government intervention in the issue, considering the gravity of the situation.

The prime issue

Around 600 families are protesting in Munambam fearing that they may be evicted from their holdings, which the Kerala Waqf Board has listed as Waqf property. Sangh Parivar organisations had pledged their support for the Munambam residents against what they termed attempts of the board to usurp the properties. The residents claimed to have purchased the holdings from the management of Farook College, Kozhikode, which got the land as a Waqf (dedication of property to Allah) from Muhammad Siddique Sait in 1950. Questions were also being raised about the validity of the Waqf deed.

Meanwhile, the board authorities dismissed as baseless the campaign that attempts are being made to evict the residents from the holdings. No such decision was taken by the board and the matter was pending before various courts, including the Kerala High Court, said a top official of the board.

