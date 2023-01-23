Kerala Governor’s policy address | Special quality assurance drive planned for detection of Aflatoxin and antibiotic residues in milk, milk products

January 23, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Dairy Development Department will conduct a special quality assurance drive for the detection of Aflatoxin and antibiotic residues in milk, milk products and cattle feed, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address in the State Assembly on January 23.

Aflatoxins are naturally occurring toxins primarily produced by fungi of the genus Aspergillus which can pose serious health threats to both humans and livestock. The National Dairy Development Board has noted that strict control of Aflatoxin B1 level in feeds for lactating dairy cattle and buffaloes is required in order to minimise the level of Aflatoxin M1 contamination in milk and milk products.

The government also plans to complete the Quality assurance drive for certified milk, the policy address said. Interventions by the Dairy Development Department to supplement clinical and animal health management practices have helped the State attain self-sufficiency in milk production, it noted.

The policy address also reiterated the Animal Husbandry Department’s plans to revamp the Special Livestock Breeding Programme with emphasis on doorstep veterinary services to farmers and roll-out of mobile veterinary surgey units.

In the Agriculture sector, thrust will be given to organic and natural farming systems during 2023-24. ‘‘Farming systems that can regenerate degraded lands and prevent losses to the arable lands using adequate conservation measures have been attempted by the Agriculture Department,’‘ the policy address noted.

It also reiterated the government plans to float the Kerala Agri Business Company (KABCO) to accelerate agribusiness programmes.