GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Governor’s policy address | Govt. plans new export, logistics, ESG and graphene policies

The State government is set to implement an AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality) policy which will position Kerala as a prime destination for AVGC-XR content creation.

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday proposed a new export policy, environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy, logistics policy and graphene policy to be announced in the current year, in tune with the objectives of the Kerala industrial policy 2023.

The Industries department is also planning to establish around 25 more private industrial parks, in addition to the 16 parks already sanctioned. Under the ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative, measures are currently being taken to certify the quality of products manufactured in the State and enable them to cater to national and international markets. In the coming year, 10,000 products of MSMEs in the State will be onboarded and marketed through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and other e-commerce platforms.

IT industry

The State government is set to implement an AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality) policy which will position Kerala as a prime destination for AVGC-XR content creation, attracting international studios, projects, and investments. The government has identified a total extent of 4,986 acres of land, for the proposed IT corridor project and is in the process of setting up of two new IT Parks in Kannur and Kollam.

The development of the graphene pilot production facility with an overall investment of around ₹250 crore is expected to commence this year. The government will formulate a new IT policy for the State in line with the advances in technology and domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), material sciences and space technology.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.