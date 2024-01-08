Kerala Governor’s policy address in Assembly not a benevolent act, says Sebastian Paul

January 08, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former MP Sebastian Paul has said that will not be performing any “benevolent act” by delivering the policy address in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Paul was opening a seminar in Kozhikode on January 8 (Monday) on the topic ‘Saffronisation of Universities and the Governor’s Unconstitutional Interferences.’

Mr. Paul was referring to Mr. Khan’s statement that he was willing to deliver the policy address in the Assembly despite the ongoing tussle with the Kerala Government. He pointed out that it was the Constitutional duty of the Governor to deliver the address.

“The policy is a document approved by the State Cabinet. It is his duty to read it in the Assembly. If Mr. Khan is not willing to do it, he should be either removed from his post or the Chief Minister should be sacked,” Mr. Paul said.

He claimed that there was every possibility of the Governor resorting to “mischiefs” during his address, but these should be dealt with accordingly.

Mr. Paul alleged that the recent acts of Mr. Khan did not befit his status as he was found to have been “imposing the ideology of the Union Government” on universities, curtailing their academic autonomy.

“The Governor’s rights with regard to a university stems from the fact that he is its Chancellor, which is an ex-officio post. It is based on a law passed by the State Assembly. Now, when the Assembly is taking back those rights by passing another Bill removing him from the post of Chancellor, Mr. Khan is trying to delay his assent. Now, he has sent it to the President,” he said.

Mr. Paul claimed that the Constitutional provision related to giving assent to Bills passed by the legislature was that they should be approved “as early as possible”.

“The President herself has demonstrated this many times. However, Mr. Khan seemed to have either not read the Constitution or is interpreting it differently,” he said.

The former MP said that alternative ways would have to be devised to clear the Bills. “Let the Speakers of the Assembly clear the Bills instead of sending it to the Governor,” he suggested.

The event was organised by the CPI(M)-backed Keluettan Centre for Study and Research. The other speakers included K.N. Ganesh, K. Gopalan Kutty, K.M. Anil, J. Prasad, and Fathimath Suhra.

