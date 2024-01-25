Kerala Governor’s policy address | Govt. to prioritise non-communicable diseases management, R&D in health sector

January 25, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The spiralling graph of incidences of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in Kerala continues to be the primary concern in the Health sector and the government’s priority will be in ensuring continuous surveillance as well as establishing the infrastructure for the management of multi-organ complications of NCDs, according to Governor’s Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address.

The document was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday at the commencement of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The population-based screening for NCDs among adults over 30 years of age, done by health workers through a web-based application, Shaili, will be enhanced in the coming years so that the surveillance and screening can be extended to more diseases. Also, more in-depth analysis of the data collected would be made possible through an upgraded version of the app, the document said.

The government is also planning to start a healthy life campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle in the community, it added.

The establishment of district viral hepatitis management units under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme is under way.

Intensified surveillance of communicable diseases and One Health approach for the management of various diseases, capacity-building, volunteer training, enhanced laboratory facilities and better intersectoral coordination have been set out as priorities by the government .

The government’s future plans in the health sector include the setting up of 100-beds hospitals, expanding health tourism schemes, and prioritising research and development (R&D).

Managing lifestyle diseases

The document goes into detail about the facilities created in the public sector for the management of the complications of lifestyle diseases, such as the establishment of a network of 105 haemodialysis centres and home-based peritoneal dialysis facilities in 14 districts, and the comprehensive NCD management clinic in major hospitals, named 360 Degree Metabolic Centres.

The SWAS clinics for COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) management have been extended to over 500 government hospitals now. Family health centres are equipped for screening for some of the cancers amenable to early detection, while cancer treatment has been de-centralised so that follow-up treatment of cancers are available in 24 centres in various districts.

The government has highlighted the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Virology, which focuses on virus research, diagnosis, and research in developing indigenous monoclonal antibody treatment for Nipah, as one of the major achievements of the government in the health sector.

The Centre of Excellence in Microbiome (CoEM) and the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals were established in 2023 to advance interdisciplinary research and to explore the potential microbiota and nutrition pharmaceutical sciences.