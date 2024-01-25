Kerala Governor’s policy address: Forensic labs to be modernised to bolster investigations

January 25, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has proposed to establish a document division in the forensic science laboratories to expedite the crucial sample analysis vital for investigations.

The announcement was made in Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address which was presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) was lauded for conducting an impressive total of 1,724 surprise checks in 2023. Besides, as many as 55 trap cases were successfully executed to mark the highest in the history of the Vigilance department.

The Kerala Police, which has earned recognition as one of the best State police forces, has made key advancements by various measures, including strengthening forensic science laboratories, establishing a dedicated Cyber Operations Wing, and successfully implementing the Student Police Cadet scheme in 949 government schools.

Yodhav scheme has been launched to combat narcotics and is complemented by digital de-addiction centres in six cities. Drone surveillance extension and measures to improve women and child safety, such as a special task force for POCSO cases, showcase the government’s commitment to public safety, the address said.

Modernising judiciary

Efforts have been made to modernise the judiciary through paperless courts with initiatives such as Decree Generation web application, machine scrutiny for bail applications and writ appeals, auto-processing of urgent memos and listing of case files, and a mobile application for e-filing. The Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System also facilitates seamless data transfer among different pillars.

The government has proposed integration of advanced systems in courtrooms with Model Digital Courtrooms and a paperless courts project in the pipeline. New judicial facilities such as a family court at Adoor, an additional fast track special court at Neyyattinkara, and a special court for offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Nedumangad have been initiated.