Kerala Governor’s formation of search committees for two more universities stayed by HC

Published - July 27, 2024 10:55 am IST - Kochi

Incidentally, the court had earlier stayed the formation of search committees in Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Malayalam universities and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala Governor’s notifications constituting search committees for selecting Vice-Chancellors of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and Sree Narayana Guru Open University were stayed for one month.

Justice A. Ziyad Rahman of the Kerala High Court issued the order on Friday.

While P.K. Suresh Kumar and N. Krishnadas, general council members of KAU, challenged the order regarding the university, Biju K. Mathew and K. Sreevalsan questioned the Governor’s act regarding the open university.

Incidentally, the court had earlier stayed the formation of search committees in Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Malayalam universities and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

