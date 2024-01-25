Kerala Assembly | Governor winds up policy address speech in a little over one minute, reads first and last paragraphs

January 25, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The tenth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly opened on an extraordinary note with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been at odds with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government on a wide range of issues, winding up his policy address in approximately one-and-a-half minutes.

The Governor concluded his speech after reading the first and final paragraphs of the 61-page document, in what was arguably the shortest policy address witnessed by the Kerala Assembly.

The Governor began his speech by stating that it was his “honour and privilege to address this august body of representatives of the people of Kerala marking the beginning of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then announced that he was switching over to the last paragraph which read, “Let us remember that our legacy lies not in buildings or monuments, but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice. The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept our country united and strong all these years. It is our bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted. Together as part of this varied and beautiful nation we will weave the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience, overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A. N. Shamseer, Parliamentary Affairs Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Chief Secretary V. Venu received the Governor. After he left, the booklet containing the policy address was distributed to the members. When some Opposition UDF members expressed doubt whether the policy address was indeed read, the Speaker asked them to read the rules and procedures of the Assembly.

The policy address reflected the LDF government’s grievances against the fiscal policies of the Union Government, and demanded an “early reconsideration.”

“Paramount among these is the liquidity stress stemming from the vertical imbalance between Union and States in fiscal matters,” it noted, adding that Kerala’s share of taxes devolved by the Union Government dipped from 3.88% during the 10th Finance Commission to 1.92% during the 15th.

The policy address noted that the “discontinuation of GST compensation, reduction in the Revenue Deficit Grant and restrictions imposed on ‘off-budget’ borrowings of the State by the Union exacerbated the fiscal condition of the State.”

In this scenario, the state government had focused on achieving fiscal consolidation and enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation. Tax revenues of the state rose from ₹71,968 crore, marking an increase of nearly ₹13,600 crore, or 23.4% of the previous fiscal, it noted.

It further noted that “Kerala should be ensured its well-deserved share in the distribution of taxes.”

New dam at Mullaperiyar “only solution”

The policy address also mentioned the Mullaperiyar dam, reiterating the Kerala stand that the only solution lies in a new dam “which assures water to Tamil Nadu and safety to the people of Kerala living in the downstream region.”

It also noted that the government “is successfully” carrying out the scheme of social security pension with a monthly allocation of ₹900 crore.

The Assembly will reconvene on January 29 to discuss the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT