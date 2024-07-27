ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Governor welcomes court order staying formation of search panels for University V-Cs

Updated - July 27, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Despite facing setbacks at the Kerala High Court that stayed the formation of search committees for University Vice-Chancellors, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has “welcomed” the rulings.

Speaking to mediapersons here on July 27, Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, said anyone aggrieved by an executive order can approach a court anytime as it was a right enshrined in the Constitution.

“I have already said, everybody has a right to feel aggrieved against any executive action and if you feel aggrieved, the Constitution provides the remedy,” he said.

He further added, “You can always go to the court. That should be welcomed and appreciated. What is not acceptable is that you indulge in street violence.”

Asserting his aim to appoint regular Vice-Chancellors in universities, he alleged various quarters attempted to obstruct the selection process with the ulterior motive for delaying appointments.

