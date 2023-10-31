HamberMenu
Kerala Governor urges fisheries university, scientists to be future-ready

Arif Mohammed Khan says ocean and fisheries sciences students and researchers must direct their efforts to securing affordable, healthy diets for the population, while safeguarding rural livelihoods and the rich natural resources

October 31, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called on the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and fisheries scientists, including those who passed out from the institute on October 31, 2023, to be future-ready.

During a convocation at the university, Mr. Khan said that ocean and fisheries sciences students and researchers must direct their efforts to securing affordable, healthy diets for the population, while safeguarding rural livelihoods and the rich natural resources. This imperative is in response to the growing significance of fisheries and aquaculture in ensuring food security and nutrition worldwide, he said.

S. Somanath, chairman of ISRO, delivered a special address at the convocation.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that inland fisheries in Kerala had a long way to go to meet the challenge of meeting the demand for fish. He said that Kerala imports about 2.5 lakh tonnes of fish yearly from neighbouring States and that increased local fish production can go a long way in ensuring food and nutritional security.

He also said the government had received a detailed study of the Vembanad inland water system carried out by Kufos scientists. The study findings have been submitted to the Chief Minister.

A total of 792 degrees were conferred during the convocation.

