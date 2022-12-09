Kerala Governor to seek reply from Cusat V-C on Professor appointment

December 09, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Allegations of favouritism in appointment of Usha K. Aravind, wife of MGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravinda Kumar, as Professor at School of Environmental Studies

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will seek the response of the Vice-Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) over allegations of favouritism in the appointment of Usha K. Aravind, wife of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravinda Kumar, as Professor at the School of Environmental Studies (SES).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of CUSAT, is likely to issue a letter to the Vice-Chancellor seeking his reply based on a complaint submitted to him by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), according to the Governor’s office.

The SUCC had released the score sheet of the interview held for the appointment of the post of Professor at the School of Environmental Studies in 2019 received on the basis of an application filed under the Right to Information Act. The documents showed that the interview panel had allotted 19 marks out of 20 to her, while bypassing other candidates with higher academic and research credentials. A teacher with the highest academic qualification was awarded only five marks. An Associate Professor with over 21 years of experience at CUSAT was also rejected by the selection committee, it alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

SUCC chairman R. S Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan alleged in their complaint submitted to the Governor that Dr. Usha’s appointment was facilitated by “a fake experience certificate” issued by her husband when he was the director of the School of Environmental Studies. The university authorities had rejected the allegations saying that the appointment was done by adhering to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US