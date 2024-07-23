Kerala Governor to meet Kannur University VC after allegations of distorting minutes of special Senate meeting

Kannur University Vice Chancellor (in charge) K.K. Saju is set to meet Kerala Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan at 4:30 p.m. on July 23 following serious allegations from Senate members regarding the handling of recent Senate meeting minutes.

The meeting comes in the wake of a contentious dispute involving the minutes from a recent Special Senate meeting of Kannur University. The members of the Senate raised alarm over alleged discrepancies in the documentation of the meeting held on July 19, 2024. Specifically, a letter signed by 16 Senate members accused Prof. Saju of conspiring with Left Democratic Front (LDF) Senate members to distort the official record.

The controversy centers around the handling of the third agenda item during the special Senate meeting. The disputed minutes state, “As the majority supported not to go ahead with the nomination under this agenda, the decision of the Senate is to not nominate a member to the search-cum-selection committee for recommending the panel of the appointment of the Vice Chancellor, Kannur University.” Senate members argue that this statement misrepresents the actual proceedings.

Legal concerns

According to the members during the meeting, Senate member P.P. Divya proposed a resolution against the third agenda item. However, Shino P. Jose objected, citing legal concerns based on the Kannur University First Statute 1998 and the Kannur University Act 1996. Following the legal objections, Ms. Divya withdrew her resolution but insisted that the Chair withdraw the third agenda. Under pressure, the Chair allowed a vote, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of the third agenda item.

Senate members have expressed concerns over what they perceive as misuse of the Chair’s discretionary powers. They argue that the minutes misleadingly imply that the Senate decided against nominating a member for the Vice Chancellor’s search committee, despite the agenda item being withdrawn. The members contend that this misrepresentation undermines the “integrity” of the Senate’s proceedings.

The concerned Senate members have formally raised their objections with the Registrar of Kannur University.

The Senate members have called upon the Chancellor to review the meeting’s recordings to verify the accuracy of the minutes and address the alleged misrepresentations. This review aims to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the Senate’s decisions.