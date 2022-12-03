Kerala Governor to hold hearings for Vice-Chancellors served show-cause notices

December 03, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will conduct hearings on December 12 for nine Vice-Chancellors who had been served show-cause notices in light of the alleged violation of appointment norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

All respondents, except former Vice-Chancellors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Rajasree M.S. and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) K. Riji John, both of whose appointments had been cancelled by the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court respectively, have been invited to Raj Bhavan for the hearing.

The Vice-Chancellors had a month ago complied with Raj Bhavan’s proceedings to remove them from their positions by replying to the show-cause notices served on them. Some of them had then sought opportunity for personal hearing to further explain their stance.

The development comes at a time when the petitions submitted by the Vice-Chancellors challenging the notices issued by the Governor are being considered by the Kerala High Court. While the hearings have been planned, a final action will be kept in abeyance until the court pronounced its judgment in the issue, official sources said.

