Kerala Governor summons SPC, Chief Secretary

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has summoned the Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan’s secretary wrote to the government seeking their presence to brief the Governor about accusations of phone tapping and also the allegation that proceeds from gold smuggling and hawala rackets funded anti-national activities. Mr. Khan has asked the officials to report at Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m.

He had earlier sought a detailed report from the government on the matter.