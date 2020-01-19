Kerala Governor seeks report from government on CAA suit in Supreme Court

Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government for moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him.

The office of Raj Bhavan sought the report from the Chief Secretary of the State.

“The Governor’s office has sought a report from the Chief Secretary for not informing him about the state’s move to approach the apex court against the CAA,” a top source from Raj Bhavan told PTI on Sunday.

The Governor has been at loggerheads with the government ever since the State assembly passed a resolution last month, seeking to scrap the new law.

Mr. Khan had also publicly expressed his displeasure over the government not informing him moving moving the Supreme Court against the CAA.

