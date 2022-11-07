Kerala Governor says those appointed by him cannot criticise him; expels representatives of two media houses from press meet

Other media persons present at the venue in Kochi even reminded him that they were invited by the Office of the Governor itself

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 12:08 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday expelled the representatives of television channels including Kairali and Media One from his media interaction at the Government Guesthouse in Ernakulam.

“I won’t talk to you. Get out. Please go away. You are settling scores with me on the Shah Bano case. You are carrying a campaign against me based on total falsehood,” he said even as other media persons reminded him that they were invited by the Office of the Governor based on the official request to attend his media interaction.

On whether the Governor is above criticism, Mr. Khan said that there is no problem in criticism. “Any ordinary person can criticise me. But not by those who have been appointed by me. Can any Minister criticise the Chief Miniter? I wanted to criticise the Prime Minister [Rajiv Gandhi]. I resigned from the job [as Union Minister in 1986]. There is certain propriety,” he said.

