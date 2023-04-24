HamberMenu
Kerala Governor returns to Thiruvananthapuram as his name excluded from PM’s reception list in Kochi

April 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his name was not included in the list of persons who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the INS Garuda air station here on Monday evening as part of a two-day Kerala visit.

Mr. Khan had reached Kochi on Sunday evening to receive the Prime Minister. However, his name was not figuring in the list of persons designated to receive Mr. Modi.

The Governor told mediapersons that there was no official programme for the Prime Minister in Kochi on Monday. ”The final programme came very late and that is why I am leaving,” he said.

Mr. Khan will receive Mr. Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday where the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate a slew of projects.

