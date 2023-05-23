ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Governor releases compendium of Chennithala’s Assembly speeches

May 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan releases the book Ramesh Chennithala’s Assembly Speeches at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (from left) former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan and UDF convener M.M. Hassan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday released a compendium of Assembly speeches given by senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. The book is titled Ramesh Chennithala’s Assembly Speeches.

Mr. Khan said Mr. Chennithala occupied the Opposition leader’s chair during a tumultuous period in Kerala history. He brought out the truth behind several controversies and acted as an effective check against instances of maladministration. Mr. Chennithala brought to light issues which the media could not ferret out, he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the compendium held a mirror to his tenure and work as Kerala’s Opposition leader. He said rank and position were not imperative to champion the causes of the people. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his accusations against the powers that be were based on facts and unimpeachable documentary evidence.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and former Speaker V.M. Sudheeran termed Mr. Chennithala as “an effective Opposition leader” who made his mark in history. 

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P.Jayarajan said Mr. Chennithala was the true voice of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition.

UDF convener M.M. Hassan said Mr. Chennithala’s Assembly speeches would become part of any critical study of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US