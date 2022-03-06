Kerala Governor, political leaders condole Thangal’s death

Condolence messages poured in from all corners as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chairman and State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Thangal had won the respect and love of people both inside and outside the State for his affable behavior and commitment to communal amity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief saying that Thangal had maintained an exceptional personal rapport even while being at the other end of the political spectrum. He said Thangal represented calmness in politics. “He laid thrust on communal amity.”

Terming Thangal’s death as a big loss, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Thangal had always stood for secularism and communal harmony. He said Thangal was the personification of love and compassion.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said Thangal was the face of calmness in State politics. “He dealt everyone with cordiality.”

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, described Thangal as the messiah of communal amity. “Thangal dedicated his life for communal camaraderie of this land,” he said.

IUML working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said Thangal had left an irreplaceable niche in the country’s secular fabric.

IUML vice president M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, said Thangal successfully integrated the party’s legacy with the new generation. His leadership skills matched his deep scholarship, he said.

IUML treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, said Thangal had beautifully synthesized spiritual and political leaderships. “His kindness and composure have left an indelible mark on the State’s heart.”

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, said Thangal had taken the glorious legacy of the Kodappanakkal family to further heights. “He touched the heart of Kerala by embracing everyone with love and compassion irrespective of their faith,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress President (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said Thangal’s death was a massive blow to value-based politics. His loss was an irreparable one for both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress, he said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Thangal was a beacon of secular Kerala. “He was a leader loved by all sections of people.”

Education Minister V. Sivankutty described Thangal as a perennial face of calmness in Kerala’s religious and political forums.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran described Thangal’s death as a great loss to Kerala’s socio-cultural sphere.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said Thangal had upheld public welfare even when he headed a community and a party. “He was a role model for all leaders in Kerala,” said Mr. Chandy.

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said Thangal was an immaculate secularist and altruist. “Even when he led the Muslim League from the front, he made sure that he did not hurt anyone. He maintained complete political decorum even in times of turbulence.”

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said Thangal was an exceptionally great man who could amazingly synthesise spiritual and political leaderships.

Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed remembered Thangal for the proactive role he played in cementing Hindu-Muslim camaraderie in Kerala, particularly in Malappuram.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, said Thangal was a symbol of Kerala’s secularism. “His demise is a great loss not only for Malappuram, but for the entire State,” he said.

Malappuram District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy said Thangal had illuminated himself like a bright star in Kerala’s secular firmament. “The Malayali community will remember him forever. His was pure love of humanity. There was no religion when it came to love and kindness,” said Mr. Joy.

NRI industrialist and LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali said Thangal worked for the well-being of everyone, irrespective of political and religious affiliations.

Former UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, said Thangal was a symbol of secularist values. His death is a great loss to State’s secular community, said Mr. Behanan.

Sunni leaders Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, and Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi were among those who offered their condolences.