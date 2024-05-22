GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala Governor declines Ordinance on ward delimitation citing Model Code of Conduct

Published - May 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a significant move, has declined the Left Democrat Front (LDF) government’s request to promulgate an Ordinance establishing a Delimitation Commission to redraw the boundaries and increase the number of local self-government wards based on the 2011 census. 

Mr. Khan, citing Model Code of Conduct principles, reportedly returned the executive order to the State government. The governor reportedly rested his case on the premise that he could only enact the Ordinance, if at all, with the prior consent of the Election Commission of India.

A special Cabinet meeting had recently decided to increase the number of wards ahead of the 2025 local body polls. The meeting proposed amendments to the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, and the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994.

The State Election Commissioner will chair the proposed Delimitation Commission, which will have five members at the rank of Secretary to the government.

As part of its mandate, the Commission will issue a draft notification. This notification will include fixing the ward boundaries and shaping the future electoral landscape.

The Commission will create new wards based on the 2011 census findings. Currently, gram panchayats have one ward per 1,000 voters. 

In a scathing critique, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had slammed the government’s “arbitrary and politically motivated” decision. He said the government had kept the Opposition out of the loop. The Ordinance lacked bipartisan consensus.

He alleged that the current delimitation exercise was a sly political manoeuvre to redraw wards and create new ones, giving the ruling front an undue advantage in the crucial 2025 local body elections. He said the UDF would only allow the creation of new wards if the move meets the requisite legal criteria. 

With the Governor sending back the Ordinance, the government will be constrained to introduce it as a Bill in the next Assembly session, setting the ground for a political tangle with the United Democratic Front Opposition on the floor of the House.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.