Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Governor Arif Muhmmad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, September 17, 2022, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Mr. Khan told reporters in Kochi that he conveyed his best wishes to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Vijayan tweeted: “Dear @narendramodi ji, warm wishes on your birthday”.

The Bharathiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit announced a slew of public programmes to celebrate the PM’s birthday.