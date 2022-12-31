ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Governor, CM extend New Year greetings

December 31, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have greeted the people on the eve of the New Year. In his message, Mr. Khan said: “I earnestly wish that the year 2023 strengthens our harmony in ideas and endeavours for Kerala’s development and ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well-being for everyone in our State.”

Mr. Vijayan hoped the new year would usher in a period of harmony, friendship and development. He urged citizens to isolate the forces trying to disturb the environment of peace and harmony in the State. He also appealed to the people to observe COVID-19 protocol during the New Year celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US