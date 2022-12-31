HamberMenu
Kerala Governor, CM extend New Year greetings

December 31, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have greeted the people on the eve of the New Year. In his message, Mr. Khan said: “I earnestly wish that the year 2023 strengthens our harmony in ideas and endeavours for Kerala’s development and ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well-being for everyone in our State.”

Mr. Vijayan hoped the new year would usher in a period of harmony, friendship and development. He urged citizens to isolate the forces trying to disturb the environment of peace and harmony in the State. He also appealed to the people to observe COVID-19 protocol during the New Year celebrations.

