Kerala Governor, CM extend Bakrid greetings

The Chief Minister in his message said “Let us celebrate the festival of sacrifice together leaving all divisions behind.”

Published - June 17, 2024 02:36 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
S.M.Street in Kozhikode brimming with last minute shoppers on the eve of Bakrid.

S.M.Street in Kozhikode brimming with last minute shoppers on the eve of Bakrid. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid. In a message the Governor said: “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony,” said the Governor.

The Chief Minister in his message said “Let us celebrate the festival of sacrifice together leaving all divisions behind. Let this day inspire us to keep Kerala as a land of unity and secularism. Happy Bakrid to all,” he said in his message. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Speaker A.N. Shamseer wished the people on the occasion of Bakrid.

