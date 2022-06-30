Kerala Governor calls for broad based education in madrasas

‘Children should receive specialised education only after the age of 14’

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seems to have waded into the long-running debate over the nature of Islamic education imparted through madrasas in the country.

Mr. Khan's comment to reporters comes against the backdrop of the IS-style beheading of a person in Rajasthan for allegedly extending social media support to the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

Mr. Khan said madrasas should provide broad-based education to students instead of emphasising religious studies alone. Mr. Khan said, ”Muslim law provides for the beheading.”

Individuals authored the jurisprudence. It does not come from the Koran, he said.

Mr. Khan said children seeking Islamic education are taught Islamic law from the age of five or six. It is drilled into them, and some children get indoctrinated. "Every child has the right to receive broad-based education until 14. Nobody has the right the deny them the right. Children should receive specialised education only after the age of 14," he said.

Various Muslim organisations had denounced the attempt of revisionist forces to portray madrasas as cradles of militancy.