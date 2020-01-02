Kerala

Kerala Governor calls Assembly resolution on CAA ‘unconstitutional and insignificant’

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan speaking with to mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan speaking with to mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S.Gopakumar

more-in

Arif Mohammed Khan says citizenship is an issue that figures in the ambit of the Centre and hence the State has no role in it

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan courted a fresh controversy on Thursday by terming the resolution passed by a special session of the Assembly demanding the Centre rescind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as “unconstitutional and insignificant”.

After inaugurating the national conference on Vedas here, Mr. Khan, while interacting with reporters, said that the resolution was unconstitutional. Citizenship was an issue that figured in the ambit of the Centre and hence the State had no role in it. The resolution was insignificant, he said.

Mr. Khan also said that the resolution was passed as per the proposal of the Indian History Congress held at Kannur recently. This had a “criminal ingredient”, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the resolution was in order and the Assembly reserved the right to pass such a resolution.

The Governor’s remark is set to invite the criticism of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front that had supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Kerala
personal data collection
national security
constitution
Kerala
illegal immigrants
refugee
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 12:39:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-governor-calls-assembly-resolution-on-caa-unconstitutional-and-insignificant/article30458190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY