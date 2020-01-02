Kerala Governor calls Assembly resolution on CAA ‘unconstitutional and insignificant’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan courted a fresh controversy on Thursday by terming the resolution passed by a special session of the Assembly demanding the Centre rescind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as “unconstitutional and insignificant”.

After inaugurating the national conference on Vedas here, Mr. Khan, while interacting with reporters, said that the resolution was unconstitutional. Citizenship was an issue that figured in the ambit of the Centre and hence the State had no role in it. The resolution was insignificant, he said.

Mr. Khan also said that the resolution was passed as per the proposal of the Indian History Congress held at Kannur recently. This had a “criminal ingredient”, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the resolution was in order and the Assembly reserved the right to pass such a resolution.

The Governor’s remark is set to invite the criticism of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front that had supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.