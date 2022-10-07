Kerala Governor asks Kannur varsity VC to submit revised list of appointees to boards of studies

Unaccredited teachers should be removed from the list and qualified subject experts must be included, says Khan

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 07, 2022 21:29 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has proposed to Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran to submit a revised list of appointees to the various boards of studies of the university after excluding unaccredited teachers and replacing them with qualified ones.

The Governor has further demanded that those members who are subject experts be included on the list. Those already on the boards of studies, but are dealing with other subjects should be removed.

R.S. Sasi Kumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee, in a statement, said the stance taken by the Governor in this matter was a backlash for the Vice Chancellor, especially after an order from an High Court Division Bench, headed by the Chief Justice, cancelling the irregularly constituted boards of studies.

The Vice Chancellor had last year had set up 72 boards of studies, in which irregularities were allegedly rampant. Sixty-eight people without basic qualification were appointed as teachers in boards of studies, Mr. Sasi Kumar alleged.

M. Shahjarkhan, secretary, Save University Campaign Committee, claimed that a Minister's personal staff member and even an official from a party’s mouthpiece were among those appointed to some boards of studies. Hundreds of qualified senior teachers were excluded from the boards, he alleged.

The Vice Chancellor had written to the Governor, also the Chancellor, to make the nominations, keeping the same members in the boards. The Governor sent back the list citing inclusion of unaccredited teachers and even those from other subjects, instead of subject experts.

For the past one year, academic activities are going on in university without boards of study.

