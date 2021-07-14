Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan begins fast against dowry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2021 11:42 IST

KPCC K. Sudhakaran says he sees nothing wrong in the Governor’s decision

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday morning joined a fast against dowry, calling for “strong social intervention” to stamp out the practice.

Mr. Khan joined the fast, which was called by Gandhian organisations, at the Raj Bhavan. He will visit the Gandhi Bhavan at Thycaud here at 4.30 p.m. for a prayer meeting and conclude the fast at 6 p.m.

The Governor’s surprising decision to participate in the fast has kicked off a heated debate, prompting the Raj Bhavan to issue a statement saying that Mr. Khan had responded to the call made by Gandhian organisations to create awareness against giving and taking dowry.

On Tuesday, Mr. Khan also put out a video message pointing out that Kerala was recently in the news for tragic dowry-related deaths. The spectre of dowry continued to raise its ugly head in the State that had been globally acclaimed for social indicators such as literacy and life expectancy, the Governor said.

“This emphasises the urgent need for strong social intervention to stamp out the evil practice of dowry,” Mr. Khan had said.

The Sthree Paksha Keralam initiative of the Kerala government emphasised the need to ensure the dignity of women by saying ‘no’ to dowry and related practices, the Governor noted, reminding that giving and taking dowry were criminal offences. “More than that, it is a grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contributions to Kerala’s growth are widely acknowledged,” he said.

K. Sudhakaran, president, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said he saw nothing political in the Governor’s decision. Mr. Khan’s fast would help spotlight the long outlawed and universally condemned practice of dowry, he said.