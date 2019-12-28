Kerala Governor acting like RSS pracharak: DYFI

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretary A.A. Raheem has accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of behaving like a ‘pracharak’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a ‘megaphone’ of the BJP.

Opening an event in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the alleged atrocities against activists in Uttar Pradesh here on Saturday evening, Mr. Raheem alleged that Mr. Khan’s remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the Indian History Congress in Kannur were ahistorical. “The delegates at the congress, who are history scholars, were quick to point this out. They had every right to register their protest. Irfan Habib, eminent historian, told him it would be better if he spoke about [Nathuram Vinayak] Godse,” Mr. Raheem said.

The DYFI leader alleged that the Governor’s subsequent body language and words, however, did not suit the constitutional post he was holding. “Is Mr. Khan doing justice to the Constitution of India, on which he took an oath while assuming his duties? Does he know that the RSS and the BJP are moving towards destroying the same document?” Mr. Raheem asked. He pointed out that the way BJP leaders in the State defended Mr. Khan showed how intolerant they were towards criticism.

UP scenario

Mr. Raheem alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be called “Indian Hitler” if we go by the way he was suppressing the agitation against the CAA. “Every State in the country is being turned into detention camps. Media is being blacked out. Internet is being disconnected. Activists and politicians are being put behind bars,” he claimed. Mr. Raheem claimed that this butchery of democracy had begun with Kashmir and now being extended to other States.