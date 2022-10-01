Kerala government’s Year of Enterprises campaign gets a boost from trading units

63,458 enterprises registered this year, drawing ₹4,000 crore in investments and generating 1,40,110 jobs

63,458 enterprises registered this year, drawing ₹4,000 crore in investments and generating 1,40,110 jobs

The inclusion of trading units among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the Year of Enterprises campaign by the State government to launch over one lakh new enterprises in 2022-23 has given a big boost to units registered since April 1 this year.

“The numbers are clear. There is data on the kind of enterprises, volume of enterprises, employment generation, and the local bodies in which the new enterprises have been registered,” said an official of the Department of Industries. He rejected claims by some quarters that the campaign was a publicity stunt.

According to available data, as many as 63,458 enterprises were registered this year, drawing nearly ₹4,000 crore in investments and generating 1,40,110 jobs.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told The Hindu on Saturday that banks had extended loans worth over ₹300 crore for new enterprises. He added that data on new enterprises and the volume of enterprises were being updated regularly.

A total of 21,428 trading activities have been registered under the enterprises campaign, drawing ₹1,260 crore in investments and generating more than 40,000 jobs, according to government data.

The agro-food processing sector saw the establishment of 10,243 enterprises, attracting ₹654 crore in investments and generating 26,700 jobs. The garment and textile segment seems to be witnessing a boom with 7,541 fresh registrations, attracting over ₹350 crore in investments and generating 15,808 new jobs.

An industrial unit owner, who was critical of the development, said there was a tendency among new entrepreneurs to go out of the State.

It was the first time that trading activities were being recognised as part of MSMEs, said sources. They added that only manufacturing and services were considered part of the segment till the launch of the campaign.